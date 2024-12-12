KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Discussions on gas distribution in Sarawak between Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) have been settled, and the government is currently fine-tuning the details, parameters and implications of the move.

In announcing this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had a good discussion with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg regarding the matter and a clear decision has been reached.

“Discussion is settled but we are looking into details, parameters and legal implication (of it),” he told reporters after launching the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Office at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here today.

Yesterday, Abang Johari said that it was up to the prime minister to announce the details of the distribution formula.

“I leave it to the PM to announce (the details of the resolution formula). Just wait,” he said when met by reporters after attending the 4th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Conference here today.

In an interview with a local television station TVSarawak on Tuesday, Abang Johari was reported as saying that the gas distribution issue could be considered resolved while waiting for the official announcement by Anwar.

According to him the issue of gas distribution only involved the legal aspects, where the Petroleum Development Act 1974, referenced by Petronas, and the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958, enforced by Sarawak, could coexist. — Bernama