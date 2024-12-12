KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) is planning to add a fourth runway and several new terminals at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, Selangor.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the proposal is among the long-term solutions to accommodate its ever-increasing number of flight passengers.

“This proposal, among other things, involves increasing the capacity of KLIA T1 from 30 million passengers per annum (mppa) to 59 mppa, as well as increasing the capacity of KLIA T2 from 45 mppa to 67 mppa, including also consideration to create a fourth runway and T3 (the new Terminal 3) at KLIA in the future,” he said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday.

Loke was responding to Pakatan Harapan’s Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun who wanted to know the government’s short and long term plans for Malaysia’s main gateway to meet the needs of of air travellers.

The minister listed the self check-in kiosk and the additional 20 immigration autogate clearance as among short term measures introduced.

The long term plans include building a Private Premium Terminal which is a special terminal paid for passengers who want to get the service premium status at the airport.

“This terminal will be equipped with easy immigration and customs check-in, and can accommodate up to 100 users at a time. This project is still in the planning stage and is expected to start in the year 2025,” he said.

In addition, MAHB also has plans to build a Haj and Umrah Terminal with a specific capacity of five mppa for Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

“With construction of this terminal, immigration inspection by the Saudi Arabia government will be implemented at KLIA (pre-clearance) and will save money passenger waiting time at any airport incl at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“However, this development proposal can only be implemented by MAHB subject to approval by the Saudi Arab Government to provide the pre-clearance facility,” said Loke.





