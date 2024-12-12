PETALING JAYA, Dec 12 — A driver was burnt to death when his car caught fire after crashing into an MRT pillar on the Federal Highway heading towards Kuala Lumpur today.

According to Berita Harian, Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt M Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly, said authorities were notified of the incident at 7.24am, involving a Honda Accord.

He said initial investigations indicated that the crash occurred at 6.20am when the victim reportedly lost control of the car, veered off the road, and smashed into the MRT pillar, causing the car to burst into flames.

He stated that the victim has yet to be identified, and the body has been sent to the Forensic Department at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for further examination.

Hussin added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and urged anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.