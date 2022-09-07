The Singapore Food Agency has ordered the recall of three food products (pictured) due to the presence of undeclared allergens in them. ― Picture via Singapore Food Agency

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said yesterday (September 6) that it has ordered the recall of two types of sauces from Indonesia, as well as a type of confection from Japan, due to the presence of undeclared allergens in the food products.

In a media release, it said that sulphur dioxide — a type of preservative — had been detected in ABC Sweet Soy Sauce as well as ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce from Indonesia. In addition, the ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce contained benzoic acid that had not been declared on the food packaging labels.

The ABC Sweet Soy Sauce has an expiry date of June 26, 2024. The ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce expires on January 6, 2024.

SFA noted that the levels of sulphur dioxide and benzoic acid detected in the two products “fall within the maximum levels permitted in sauces”.

As for the Fukutoku Seika soft cream wafers from Japan, SFA said that they contained egg white and wheat flour that had not been declared. The wafers have an expiry date of April 20, 2023.

SFA has since directed the importers of the food products to recall them as a precautionary measure.

The food agency warned that allergens in food products could cause an allergic reaction in those who are sensitive to them.

“Under the Singapore Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health,” SFA said.

It added that the ingredients in the prepacked food should also be specified on the product label “in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present”.

SFA said that the presence of sulphur dioxide, egg white and wheat flour allergens do not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to them.

As for benzoic acid, the agency said before that studies in animals fed with high doses of the additive have shown disorder of the central nervous system as well as changes in their brains.

Anyone who have bought the affected products and who are allergic to the allergens should not eat them. They may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries, SFA said. ― TODAY