The photograph of a price label showed ‘SB Whole Chicken’ on sale at S$72.27 for a 3.21kg packet. — NTUC FairPrice/Facebook pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 3 — Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice clarified yesterday evening that a photograph of a packet of chicken costing S$72.27 from its store contained two whole organic kampung chickens.

“The image of the product label is of an organic kampung chicken sold at one of our concessionaire counters operated by Swiss Butchery,” it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The photograph, which was circulating widely online, showed a price label for “SB Whole Chicken” packed on May 31, costing S$72.27 for 3.21kg worth of chicken, or S$22.50 per kg.

In response to a query by TODAY, FairPrice added that the price of the organic kampung chicken remains unchanged from the month before Malaysia’s export ban.

Malaysia announced on May 23 that it will be halting exports from June 1 until the prices and supply of chicken stabilise in the country.

Organic kampung chickens are known to cost more than the average chicken as they are fed with organic feed and given space to run around freely, costing more for the farmers who rear them.

FairPrice’s post yesterday garnered more than 500 comments and a thousand shares since last evening, with a number of consumers expressing disbelief at the price of the packet of chicken.

One Facebook user, Angela Lau, wrote: “There’s no misunderstanding here. We’re just appalled by the price of $22.50/kg for organic kampung chicken sold at NTUC Fairprice.” — TODAY