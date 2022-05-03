In Singapore, Zouk ordered to shut for 10 days, fined S$1,000 for allowing a group of patrons larger than permitted size

Zouk has been fined S$1,000 and ordered to close for 10 days for having a group of customers that was larger than the permitted group size of 10 persons on April 23, when safe management measures on group sizes were still in force. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, May 3 — Popular nightclub Zouk has been fined and ordered to close for 10 days, just days after it reopened to much fanfare, after enforcement officers found a group of customers larger than the permitted 10-person group size in the club.

In response to TODAY's queries, a spokesperson for the nightlife group said yesterday (May 2) that Zouk’s security team were out on patrol at the time and had not spotted the group of intermingling guests.

“Our security team is assigned to fixed stations in addition to some patrol duties. The specific area where the incident happened had no fixed security personnel stationed, and patrol was not in the area at the time when the intermingling took place,” the spokesperson said.

The incident happened on April 23, four days after nightclubs were allowed to fully reopen after staying shut since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, nightlife operators had to ensure that guests were in groups of up to 10 people. The cap on group sizes was only lifted nationwide from April 26.

A spokesperson for the Urban Redevelopment Authority told TODAY that Zouk was issued with a fine of S$1,000 and ordered to close from May 1 to 10 as a result of the incident.

The nightclub at Clarke Quay had announced its temporary closure on an Instagram Story last Friday, though it did not explain why at the time.

It said then that ticket holders were allowed to use their tickets to enter Phuture, its other nightclub located at the same venue. They may also opt for an open ticket for a different date or arrange for a refund.

The nightlife group’s other outlets — Capital Kitchen, RedTail and Phuture — will remain open for business.

Based on current Covid-19 restrictions, only fully vaccinated guests are allowed into nightlife venues that have patrons dancing.

Patrons would also have to take an antigen rapid test, which is valid for 24-hours, and test negative before entering these nightlife venues. These tests must be supervised by an approved test provider.

They will also have to wear masks while indoors and may only remove them while they are eating or drinking. ― TODAY