Covid-19: Singapore authorities looking into 'potential superspreading event' at Clarke Quay following impromptu New Year countdown

Large crowds were seen at Clarke Quay on Dec 31, 2021. — Picture via social media/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — The authorities are looking into a New Year’s Eve gathering at Clarke Quay — said to be an impromptu celebration — which involved some “blatant breaches of safe management rules and is a potential superspreading event”.

Videos circulating on social media show large crowds counting down to the new year. Many in the crowd appear to have their masks pulled down.

In a statement yesterday, the multi-ministry task force overseeing Singapore’s response to Covid-19 said: “The New Year’s Eve gathering at Clarke Quay involved some blatant breaches of safe management rules and is a potential superspreading event.”

The task force noted that such events were suspended or curtailed in many countries this year.

“We understand the desire and enthusiasm to usher in the New Year, especially after two years of social restrictions,” the task force said.

“As a society we have done what we can to build up our resilience. But we would like to remind everyone that we are still in the middle of a pandemic crisis, and we still need to exercise civic responsibility.

“If everyone continues to do our part, the situation will continue to improve, and we can look forward to 2022 being a significantly more normal year.” — TODAY