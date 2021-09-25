Record 1,650 new Covid-19 cases registered in Singapore, including four imported ones

Of the 1,646 locally transmitted cases reported on September 24, 2021, 391 are people aged above 60. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 — Singapore registered a record high of new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day yesterday (September 24) with 1,650 infections, surpassing Thursday’s record daily tally of 1,504 cases.

Of the 1,650 cases, 1,369 were in the community and another 277 were migrant workers staying at dormitories.

The remaining four were imported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation on Friday night.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 391 are people aged above 60, it added.

The four imported cases for the day were already placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival. Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore and two developed the illness while in isolation.

Three more patients have died due to complications from Covid-19, with the death toll now at 73 since the outbreak began last year.

In all, Singapore has recorded 84,506 coronavirus cases since the pandemic struck.

Seriously ill

There are 1,092 Covid-19 who are in hospital as of yesterday, down slightly from the 1,120 the day before.

“Most are well and under observation,” MoH said.

There are now 162 seriously ill patients requiring oxygen support to help them breathe and 23 patients are under intensive care.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 151 are above 60 years old, MoH said.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had no or mild symptoms is 98.0 per cent.

― In all, 297 cases required oxygen support while 32 were under intensive care

― Of these, 52.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 47.4 per cent were not

― Over that period, 16 people have died, of whom 31.2 per cent were fully vaccinated and 68.8 per cent were not

Clusters under monitoring

No new locations were added to the list of large clusters under close monitoring.

There were, however, 76 new cases added to 10 clusters that were under the authorities’ scrutiny.

These included 49 new infections at Blue Stars Dormitory in Boon Lay. The cluster now has 219 cases.

Vaccinations

As of September 23, 82 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,034,630 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered, covering 4,586,889 individuals, with 4,464,532 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 188,596 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 87,322 individuals. ― TODAY