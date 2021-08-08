Covid-19: 73 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 21 unlinked infections

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that of the 73 cases, 43 are linked to previous infections . ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 — Singapore today recorded 73 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 21 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that of the 73 cases, 43 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another nine infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases are five seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there are five imported cases, making a total of 78 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today.

The imported cases were detected and isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 65,764. — TODAY