Eight new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all imported

Singapore reported eight new cases of Covid-19 on March 13, 2021. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Mar 14 — Singapore reported eight new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, all of which were imported, said the Ministry of Health.

Among the imported cases are:

● A Singaporean and a Singapore permanent resident who returned from India and Papua New Guinea

● A student’s pass holder who arrived from India

● A work pass holder and a work permit holder who arrived from Bangladesh

● A short-term visit pass holder who arrived from the United States to work in Singapore

The other two imported cases are sea crew members. One had arrived from Indonesia on a vessel and remained isolated until his Covid-19 test result came back positive and he was taken to the hospital.

The other crew member also arrived from Indonesia, and was tested onboard his vessel without disembarking.

The cases had already been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases in the week before to two cases in the past week.

The number of cases with no links in the community has also decreased from three cases in the week before to two cases in the past week.

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 60,088.

Of these, 59,961 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 11 yesterday.

There are still 17 patients in hospital.

“Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit,” MOH said.

Another 80 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

A 61-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to the virus on Friday (March 12).

He is the 30th person to die here from Covid-19 complications. — TODAY