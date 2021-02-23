Singapore records four new Covid-19 infections, including one in foreign worker dorm

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,883. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 — Singapore reported four new cases of Covid-19 today, including one in a foreign worker dormitory.

The three other cases were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in the community, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,883.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” it added. — TODAY