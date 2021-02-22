Ten new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including one in the community

Singapore reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 today, including one in the community. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 — Singapore reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 today, including one in the community.

The last time a community case was recorded here was five days ago, on February 17.

The nine imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59879.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” it added. — TODAY