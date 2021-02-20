12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore reported 12 new cases of Covid-19, February 20, 2021. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — Singapore reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported. All 12 cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new locally transmitted cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,858.”We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY