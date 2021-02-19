Covid-19: 14 new infections in Singapore, all imported

There are no new locally transmitted cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 — Singapore reported 14 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.All 14 cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Of the cases, 13 are not required to undergo mandatory on-arrival serology tests upon arrival, the ministry added.

From Feb 5, work permit and S Pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors, foreign domestic workers and confinement nannies with recent travel history to countries or regions at greater risk of Covid-19 must undergo compulsory serology tests on arrival, in addition to polymerase chain reaction swab tests.

There are no new locally transmitted cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,846.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY