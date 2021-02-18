Singapore records 11 new Covid-19 infections, all imported

Singapore today reported 11 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 — Singapore today reported 11 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported.

All 11 cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press statement.

Four of these patients arrived in Singapore before the requirement for mandatory on-arrival serology tests started on February 5.

Six were not required to undergo these tests on arrival, the ministry added.

From February 5, work permit and S Pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors, foreign domestic workers and confinement nannies with recent travel history to countries or regions at greater risk of Covid-19 must undergo compulsory serology tests on arrival, in addition to polymerase chain reaction swab tests.

Serology tests measure a person’s antibody response.

The presence of antibodies to Covid-19 indicates that a person has a past infection.

The extra test would allow workers to be released early from their stay-home orders, as they already have antibodies from their past infection, the authorities said previously.

There are no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases today, based on MOH’s investigations so far. The number of virus cases in Singapore stands at 59,832.

MOH will provide more details about the new cases tonight. — TODAY

