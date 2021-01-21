National Museum, restaurants across Singapore among 17 places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

A person or persons who were infectious with Covid-19 had visited the National Museum of Singapore (pictured) on January 17, 2021 between 11.20am and 1.35pm. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — The National Museum of Singapore, as well as restaurants and other eateries across the island, were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― Shahi Maharani North Indian Restaurant at Raffles City Shopping Centre on January 6 between 7.50pm and 9.55pm

― Anjappar Indian restaurant at Westgate mall on January 10 between 9.30pm and 10.10pm

― S111 Eating House at 26A Kallang Place on January 14 between 7pm and 7.45pm and January 18 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm

― Frienzie Bar & Bistro at 10 Tebing Lane in Punggol on January 14 between 8.15pm and 10.30pm and January 15 between 8.15pm and 10.30pm

― Dong Bei Cuisine at 83 Geylang Road on January 15 between 7pm and 9.30pm

― Anytime Fitness Kovan at Jforte Sportainment Centre in Hougang on January 16 between 9am and 11.30am

― Al Falah Barakah Restaurant at 363 Joo Chiat Road on January 16 between 6.40pm and 7.40pm

― Brewerkz bar and restaurant at Riverside Point on January 16 between 6.50pm and 9.15pm

― Good Cheer Pub at 8 Maju Avenue in Serangoon Gardens on January 16 between 8.30pm and 10.30pm

― Ananda Bhavan Vegetarian at 95 Syed Alwi Road in Little India on January 16 between 9.40pm and 10.20pm

― Canopy restaurant at Bishan Park on January 17 between 9.40am and 11.20am

― National Museum of Singapore on January 17 between 11.20am and 1.35pm

― Angel & Devil bistro at 22 Keong Saik Road in Chinatown on January 17 between 2.10pm and 4.35pm

― Sun Beauty House at 3 New Bugis Street on January 17 between 3.50pm and 4.55pm

― Puteca Abate bistro at The Working Capitol, located at 1 Keong Saik Road, on January 17 between 4.35pm and 10pm

― Upper Boon Keng Market & Food Centre on January 18 between 1pm and 2pm

― Prata Wala eatery at Jurong Point on January 19 between 11.50am and 12.55pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MoH added that individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public also do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 40 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four of them in the community. The remaining 36 are imported infections. ― TODAY