Weight loss drink sold online found to contain banned substance, laxative, says Singapore Health Sciences Authority

Two consumers experienced chest discomfort, increased heartbeat and dry mouth after taking Queenz Mango Xsliim, the Health Sciences Authority said in an advisory. — Singapore Health Sciences Authority pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — Members of the public have been warned not to buy or consume a weight loss drink sold online, after it was found to contain potent ingredients which can cause harmful side effects.

Tests by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) showed that the product — Queenz Mango Xsliim Botanical Beverage Mix Mango Powder with Garcinia Cambogia & Aloe Vera Extract — contained sibutramine, a banned substance, and sennoside, a laxative.

Two consumers experienced chest discomfort, increased heartbeat and dry mouth after taking the product, HSA said in an advisory on yesterday.

The drink was touted as a “healthy and natural” slimming product able to produce fast weight loss without the need for exercise or diet control, HSA said.

It was sold locally on platforms such as Carousell, Lazada, Shopee, Facebook and Qoo10.

HSA has since issued warnings to sellers and directed the respective website administrators to take down listings of the product.

Harmful ingredients

Sibutramine has been banned since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and strokes.

Other serious adverse effects that have been reported include insomnia and hallucinations.

Last year, a consumer experienced an extremely fast heart rate and became unconscious after consuming BB Body, another weight loss product that contained sibutramine. She required resuscitation and was eventually implanted with a defibrillator, HSA said.

As for sennoside, a laxative used to relieve constipation, adverse effects associated with its use include cramping, diarrhoea and loss of essential minerals.

Consumers are advised to stop taking Queenz Mango Xsliim immediately and to see a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.

HSA also advised consumers to be wary of products that “carry exaggerated claims of fast weight loss without the need for exercise or diet control” or “deliver unexpectedly quick effects”, as such products can contain potent ingredients that can harm the health of users.

Sellers and suppliers must stop selling Queenz Mango Xsliim immediately, HSA said.

“HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies products found to be adulterated with banned substances or potent ingredients,” the advisory said.

If convicted, sellers and suppliers may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of the product may contact HSA’s Enforcement Branch at 6866-3485 or email [email protected] — TODAY