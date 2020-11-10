Singapore records nine new Covid-19 infections, with seven imported cases and two locally transmitted

File photo of people crossing a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road amid the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore June 19, 2020. ― Reuters pic SINGAPORE, Nov 10 — Singapore reported nine new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in the community. Seven of the new infections were imported, and had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case was a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,073.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY