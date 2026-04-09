KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The SME Association of Malaysia has urged the government to defer its planned work-from-home (WFH) directive for the public sector, warning that a premature rollout could send the wrong signal to the market and create unnecessary economic uncertainty.

In a statement today, its national president, Chin Chee Seong, argued that with the recent US-Iran ceasefire and stabilising oil prices, the government should adopt a “calibrated approach based on close observation” rather than proceeding with the policy on April 15 as planned.

The government announced last week that WFH arrangements would be implemented for non-frontline civil servants in major cities to reduce fuel consumption amid the global energy crisis.

While not mandatory for the private sector, businesses were encouraged to adopt similar measures.

Today, Chin cautioned that a large-scale public sector WFH implementation could inadvertently pressure private companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to follow suit.

“The reality is that most SMEs are not in a position to adopt WFH arrangements extensively,” he said, highlighting that industries like manufacturing, retail, F&B, and logistics rely heavily on physical operations.

The government’s WFH directive exempts front-line services, including education and healthcare.

He warned that a broad shift to WFH could undermine operational efficiency and disrupt urban business ecosystems that depend on office footfall, including food outlets and transport services.

“More importantly, SMEs are already facing multiple pressures, including slowing orders, rising operating costs, tight cash flows and soft market demand.

“In such an environment, any policy that risks disrupting normal business operations must be approached with the utmost caution,” Chin said.

The association clarified that it is not opposed to flexible work arrangements but stressed that policy decisions must be “grounded in operational realities” and sensitive to different sectors.

Instead of a blanket approach, Chin proposed that the government defer the WFH implementation while continuing to monitor the Middle East ceasefire and global energy prices, allowing for more precise decisions once the external environment becomes clearer.

“At this critical juncture, the economy requires stability and confidence, not additional uncertainty,” he concluded.

“Premature action often carries consequences that outweigh the risks it seeks to address.”

Yesterday, Pakistan brokered a Iran-US ceasefire just hours before an expected escalation in the conflict that has destabilised the Gulf and caused a global energy crisis.