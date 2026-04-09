SINGAPORE, April 9 — A 24-year-old welder died at a Tuas shipyard on Monday (Apr 6) after being discovered unconscious inside a stainless steel pipe, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday.

According to CNA, the incident occurred at a worksite operated by Seatrium on Tuas South Boulevard.

The man, employed by Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering, was found lying inside a 28-inch (71cm) stainless steel pipe on a newly fabricated process module of a vessel.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene after he was removed from the pipe.

MOM emphasised that all confined spaces must be clearly marked.

“Before any work begins, relevant risk control measures, including atmospheric testing, adequate ventilation and application of permit-to-work must be implemented to address and mitigate any foreseeable hazards associated with the confined spaces,” a spokesperson said.

In 2025, Singapore recorded 36 workplace fatalities, with the rate falling to a record low of 0.96 per 100,000 workers.

Vehicular accidents, falls from height, and collapse or failure of structures and equipment were the leading causes of workplace deaths last year.