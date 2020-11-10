About 60 nightspots show interest in Singapore pilot scheme to reopen with strict safety measures

About 60 nightspot operators have shown interest in taking part in a pilot scheme to reopen some nightlife venues with stringent safety measures. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 — About 60 nightlife operators have made inquiries about applying to be part of a short pilot scheme where they will be allowed to reopen starting in December with stringent safety measures in place.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Home Affairs announced last Friday that they have been working with various nightlife business associations to identify a small number of nightlife establishments to take part in the trials.

The government will then decide whether the measures are effective or viable enough to allow more nightlife businesses to resume.Applications for 25 slots will be opened from Wednesday to Sunday, the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) said in a media briefing yesterday, though the association is in talks with the ministries to extend the deadline to Nov 23.

The government did not specify the number of slots in its announcement, but The Business Times reported that the pilot was expected to involve 10 bars and pubs, 10 karaoke venues and five nightclubs.

SNBA and the Singapore Entertainment Affiliation will facilitate the application process and collate the expressions of interest before handing the applications over to the ministries, which will conduct the selection process.

The pilot scheme will start by December for pubs and bars and last for two months. It will require surveillance cameras to be deployed in all common areas and rooms on these premises, and for customers to wear masks when singing or on the dance floor.

For karaoke lounges and nightclubs, customers must test negative to Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, with the pilot for those nightspots to begin in January and to last for three months.

Under the pilot scheme, groups of five will be allowed in karaoke rooms, which have to be cleaned and aired for at least 15 minutes between different groups. In nightclubs, the capacity is limited to 100, which are split into two zones of 50. Each zone can include a dancing and dining area but must be kept separate.

Some nightspots to reopen in December with strict safety rules; aid package launched for firms exiting industryGroups on the dance floor should be kept 2m apart by floor markings and physical barriers.

When asked if the cost of being tested will be passed on to consumers, SNBA’s president, Joseph Ong, said that as operators will probably be unable to absorb the cost, they will have to pass it on to customers.

He added that tests can range from anywhere from S$30 (about RM92) to S$100 and that the association is hoping to establish partnerships with clinics and medical centres to lower costs.

The government has also announced two assistance packages, one for nightlife establishments choosing to pivot their business away from the nightlife industry and another for those deciding to exit the industry altogether.

SNBA said that out of a total of 150 inquiries received since Friday, 40 per cent were about the pilot scheme, 30 per cent about pivoting their business and 30 per cent about exiting the industry. They are advising their members to look at pivoting or exiting because there is no certainty that the pilot scheme will be successful.

Nasen Thiagarajan, SNBA’s vice-president who is also chairing the association’s efforts to liaise with members and the ministries over the pilot scheme, said: “The pilot scheme is what we call an experiment or a test the selection as you know is only 25 (slots), two to three months, and there is no confirmation of what happens thereafter.”

SNBA's committee member Tay Eu-Yen, who is chairing the association’s liaison with members and the ministries over the exit scheme, said that the pilot is unpredictable. “I think one thing that needs to be quite clear to the industry players would be that the exit is just as much an option as the pivot and the pilot, and it is very, very well supported by the government for businesses that deem themselves to be unviable.”

For those that choose to pivot to other business activities, the application process for these establishments to move into food-and-beverage (F&B) operations has been simplified. They will be able to attain a one-year temporary conversion to F&B operations upon receiving the Singapore Food Agency foodshop licence to carry out F&B operations.

The licence can be approved within just two to three weeks, compared with as long as five months in the past, SNBA said.

Those that choose to convert their venue for other commercial uses, such as offices or gyms, will be assessed on an expedited case-by-case basis.

From now until March 31 next year, they may also apply for a grant of up to S$50,000 to defray some costs incurred while pivoting their business. Applications for the pivot scheme started yesterday.

For those that choose to exit, from now until March 31 next year, they may apply for an ex-gratia payment of S$30,000 to defray the costs of stopping the business and will have until June 30 to show that they have begun the process of closing their business to receive the payment. — TODAY