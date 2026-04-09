ALOR GAJAH, April 9 — An Army officer was fined RM1,700 by the Magistrates’ Court here today for causing hurt to a female colleague.

Magistrate Dr Teoh Shu Yee meted out the fine, in default four months in jail, on R. Rajakogillan, 35, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Rajakogillan was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the 44-year-old woman by punching the back of the victim’s head three times at the Taman Terendak Heights car park, Masjid Tanah, at 7.30pm on October 5 last year.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

During mitigation, defence counsel Goh Jee Chee, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, said his client had just gotten married.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Ehsan Nasarudin. — Bernama