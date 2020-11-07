About 5,000 Singapore airport workers test negative for Covid-19 after two positive cases detected on Oct 24

Cleaners wearing masks in precaution of the coronavirus outbreak clean a corridor at Changi Airport in Singapore earlier in February. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 — About 5,000 airport workers have tested negative for Covid-19 during a one-time operation, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) yesterday.

This was after two Covid-19 positive cases involving airport workers were detected on October 24, said CAAS in a statement.

Thirty-three airport workers who were unavailable for the operation have been temporarily suspended from duties until they test negative for Covid-19, the authority added.

CAAS, together with the airport community, has also enhanced safe management measures at airports.

This includes the use of personal protection equipment for workers who come into close contact with inbound travellers from high-risk countries or regions.

The cleaning frequency of the airport has also been increased, and airport workers who work with travellers, their belongings and surfaces that travellers come in contact with have been placed under routine testing since November 1, and will be tested every two weeks.

Monitoring and enforcement of these safe management measures will also be stepped up to ensure that workers and travellers adhere to these measures.

“CAAS will continue to work with the airport community and the Ministry of Health to review the measures as and when necessary,” it added. — TODAY