JASIN, April 9 — Police are tracking down a suspect believed to be involved in a case of graffiti involving the words ‘Allah’ and ‘Bismillahirrahmanirrahim’ at a Chinese temple in Pantai Siring here.

Jasin district police chief Supt Lee Robert said initial information received from residents indicated that they had previously seen a man believed to be mentally unstable scribbling the words ‘Allah’ on walls and electricity poles.

“Initial investigations found that residents in the area were unaware of the temple’s owner and the ownership status of the land. Checks on the land ownership status will also be carried out through the Jasin District and Land Office.

“Investigations are ongoing in collaboration with the Melaka Islamic Religious Department and the local authorities,” he said in a statement here today.

Lee said the incident was discovered by a fisherman who was fishing along the coastal area and subsequently contacted the Serkam police post for further action at about 11 pm last night.

He said the case is being investigated under Sections 295, 298 and 427 of the Penal Code.

Lee also advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding the incident, as it could affect public harmony and order, and to always respect religious sensitivities and refrain from any actions that could incite tension between different races and religions.

“The police view seriously any act that could disrupt public order and will take firm action against any individuals involved,” he said.

Members of the public with any information related to the incident have urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Mohd Hafiz Othman, at 017-317 8434 or 06-529 2222 (extn 323), or the nearest police station. — Bernama