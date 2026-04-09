KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A caretaker at an unregistered children’s home pleaded guilty in two Sessions Courts in Ampang today to 15 counts of physical and non-physical sexual assault, as well as acts against the order of nature involving five boys.

Retna Velu, 25, made the plea after the charges were read to him in Tamil by an interpreter before Judges Norshila Kamarudin and Ho Kwong Chin.

According to 12 of the charges, the man was accused of committing physical and non-physical sexual assault against five boys aged between eight and 13 at a welfare home run by an organisation in Batu Caves between November 2025 and March 27, 2026.

For the offence of physical sexual assault, the charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and is also liable to whipping upon conviction.

For non-physical sexual assault, the charges were brought under Section 15(a)(i) of the same law, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, or a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

Retna also faces three additional charges of committing acts against the order of nature against two of the children at the same location in February and March this year, under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides for a sentence of not less than five years and up to 20 years’ imprisonment, and whipping upon conviction.

The court denied bail for the accused pending the presentation of facts and sentencing, which is set for May 21.

Meanwhile, the home owner S. Valan, 31, pleaded not guilty to four charges in the same courts.

According to the charges, Valan is accused of committing physical sexual assault against four boys aged between 13 and 16 at the welfare home and at a premises in Kalumpang between March 18, 2019 and March 2026, under Sections 14(a) and 14(b) of the same law, which provide for a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

The court granted him bail of RM30,000 for all charges and set June 10 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Hairul Iqram Hairuddin and Nadiah Malek Fauzie appeared for the prosecution. Retna Velu is unrepresented, while Valan is represented by lawyers Amalia Daud and R. Roshini.

The proceedings were also attended by lawyers S. Kirthen and S. Premila, who hold watching brief for the complainant and the Pertubuhan Kebangkitan Tiga Tangan Selangor.

Before the proceedings began, the atmosphere was tense when the victims’ family members attempted to approach both accused, who were escorted by police officers upon arriving at the Ampang Court Complex. However, the situation calmed after the two accused were brought into court.

Previously, police arrested four suspects, including the 31-year-old operator of the facility and a 17-year-old resident.

On April 3, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri confirmed that a children’s home in Batu Caves, believed to have been operating for 10 years, was being investigated following allegations of abuse.

Nancy said her ministry received a report on the incident on March 30, after which immediate action was taken by the Gombak Social Welfare Office. Investigations found that the premises were unregistered and operating outside the provisions of the Care Centres Act 1993. — Bernama