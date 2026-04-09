KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The High Court today fixed April 28 to deliver its decision on the application by former senior political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, to transfer the five corruption charges made against him from the Sessions Court to the High Court here.

Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin set the date after hearing submissions from Shamsul Iskandar’s counsel, Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad, and deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan.

“I would suggest April 28, 2026, (for decision),” she said.

In the application filed on February 4, Shamsul Iskandar contended that the cases involve constitutional questions and complex issues of law, including matters relating to the Federal Constitution, adding that the transfer would not prejudice any party and would facilitate the proper determination of the issues raised.

On December 4, 2025, Shamsul Iskandar was charged at the Sessions Court here with agreeing to accept RM100,000 in cash from businessman Albert Tei Jiann Cheing, 37, as an inducement to help Tei’s companies obtain mineral exploration licences in Sabah, although the matter was not related to his official duties.

He also faces a charge of accepting RM40,000 in cash from the same individual for the same purpose, in addition to two counts of receiving bribes in the form of furniture and electrical appliances valued at RM14,580.03 and RM22,249, respectively.

The offences were allegedly committed at premises in Jalan Medang Serai, Bukit Bandaraya; at a hotel car park in Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin here; and at Jalan P14a 1/1, Precinct 14, Putrajaya, between December 7, 2023 and January 31, 2024, as well as between Novemer 24, 2023 and March 5, 2024.

On December 5 last year, he was charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court with one count of corruptly obtaining RM62,924 from Tei at a bank in Country Heights, Kajang between November 28, 2023 and September 23, 2024.

The sum was allegedly deposited into a woman’s bank account for the rental of a house in Kuala Lumpur, as an inducement to assist Tei’s companies in securing mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

All charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694) and are punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama