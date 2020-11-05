Singapore police: Karl Liew to be charged with giving false information, evidence in Parti Liyani case

Charges will be brought against Karl Liew (pic) after the police consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers on their recommendations. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, — Karl Liew, the son of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, will be charged today with giving false information to a public servant and giving false evidence in relation to a case involving the family's former domestic worker.

In a media statement, the police said that they have completed further investigations, as directed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), to assess if any offences have been committed by the Liews.

Karl Liew is to be charged with one count of furnishing false information to a public servant and one count of giving false evidence.

The police said that they have consulted AGC on their recommendations.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in parliament earlier yesterday that the investigation came about after an appeal judge raised questions about Karl Liew’s credibility as a witness in a criminal case against Parti Liyani, a foreign domestic worker accused of theft by her former employer Liew Mun Leong.

Liew Mun Leong was a prominent business establishment figure who held positions in various government-linked companies before he retired from all his private and public sector roles in September.

Shanmugam said that internal reviews have found some lapses in the way the police and the prosecutors handled Parti’s theft case.

However, there was no improper influence or undue pressure on them at any stage of the investigations and trial proceedings because of the status of her former employer.

Parti, a 46-year-old Indonesian, was originally sentenced to a jail term of 26 months in March last year, after Liew Mun Leong accused her of stealing items worth S$34,000 (RM103,661) from his home.

She appealed and the High Court overturned the decision and acquitted her of all charges in September.

The case sparked much public discussion and raised questions about how her trial was conducted, whether there were any issues with the evidence-gathering process.

There were also questions about the handling of the case given the vast difference in social status between Ms Parti and her former employer. — TODAY