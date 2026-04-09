IPOH, April 9 — The country’s fish supply remains unaffected by the global energy crisis stemming from the West Asia conflict, the Department of Fisheries (DOF) director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said.

He said fishing vessel operations in zones A, B and C are continuing normally, supported by government fuel subsidies.

“Deep-sea C2 fishermen are feeling the pinch from higher fuel costs right now, but we expect them to carry on so the country’s fish supply stays secure.

“If the situation worsens and vessels can’t operate at full capacity, our current stockpiles will keep fish production going for three months,” he told reporters after officiating the engagement programme on the amendments to the Fisheries Act 2025 and the Iran-US war’s impact on Malaysia’s fishing industry, at Menara Air Perak here today.

Adnan said aquaculture could step in to keep fish supplies steady if sea fishing faces disruptions, even as feed costs are set to rise due to logistics snags, as farmers’ existing stocks will maintain stable output.

He said the DOF is also keeping a close eye on the weather, especially El Niño, which could hit river levels and aquaculture production in various states this May and June.

Meanwhile, Adnan said amendments to the Fisheries Act 2025, passed on December 31, will take full effect from June 1, helping the sector tackle today’s challenges head-on.

He said the amendments comprehensively address key issues, including illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, dwindling stocks, and climate impacts on food security.

“They’ll sharpen regulation of fishing operations, from landings and transhipments to vessel movements, and ramp up penalties, including compounds up to RM100,000, fines to RM250,000 with jail for serious cases, and RM1 million in marine parks and reserves,” he said.

Adnan said the amendments also introduce new interpretations, sections, and improvements to existing provisions, making the fisheries legal framework more comprehensive and responsive to current needs. — Bernama