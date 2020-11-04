Singapore records seven new Covid-19 infections, with five imported cases and two in foreign worker dorms

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,036. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 — Singapore reported seven new cases of Covid-19 today, five of which were imported.

The five imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The two remaining cases are locally transmitted — foreign workers who stay in dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,036.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY