Singapore records nine new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with seven imported cases and two in foreign worker dorms

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 — Singapore reported nine new cases of Covid-19 today, seven of which were imported.

The seven imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining two cases were locally transmitted — foreign workers who stay in dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,029.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY