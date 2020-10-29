Singapore: No quarantine for travellers from China, Victoria state in Australia from Nov 6 if they test negative for Covid-19

The lifting of border restrictions with mainland China and the Australian state of Victoria follows the lifting of entry curbs for visitors from other parts of Australia, Brunei, New Zealand and Vietnam. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 — From next Friday (Nov 6), travellers from China and the Australian state of Victoria will be able to enter Singapore without serving stay-home notices, provided that they test negative for Covid-19 upon their arrival here. The same applies for Singaporeans returning from these two locations.

In a media statement on Thursday (Oct 29), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that these two locations have “comprehensive public health surveillance systems” and have successfully controlled the spread of Covid-19.

“Over the past 28 days, mainland China and Victoria state have a virus local incidence rate of 0.00009 and 0.099 per 100,000 respectively. The risk of importation from these places is low,” CAAS said.

Travellers from these two locations can apply for the Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore from Oct 30 at noon — for travel on or after Nov 6.

The single-entry Air Travel Pass can be applied between seven and 30 calendar days before intended entry into the country. Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders need not apply for this pass.

Travellers coming from China and Victoria, Australia will then undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arriving at the airport and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without needing to be quarantined.

CAAS said that it will update the travel advisory to allow travel to mainland China and all of Australia.

However, travellers are still advised to check the entry requirements imposed by these countries and take the necessary precautionary measures.

The lifting of border restrictions with mainland China and the Australian state of Victoria follows the lifting of entry curbs for visitors from other parts of Australia, Brunei, New Zealand and Vietnam.

CAAS said that as of today, it has approved 1,375 applications from these places and received 602 visitors.

“None of the visitors tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival,” it said.

Requirements for visitors

To protect public health in Singapore, CAAS said that Air Travel Pass applicants must comply with several conditions of travel. These include:

● Travel history: Visitors must have spent the last 14 consecutive days in mainland China or Australia before departing for Singapore. All visitors must travel to Singapore on direct flights without transit.

● Post-arrival Covid-19 testing: Upon arrival in Singapore, visitors must undergo a PCR test at the airport. The test results will be out within 48 hours, and typically within 12 hours. They must then take private transportation to their accommodation and remain there until their test result is confirmed negative.

● Contact tracing: Visitors must download and register for the TraceTogether mobile application on their devices before departing for Singapore. It has to be activated during their stay here and not deleted for two weeks after leaving the country. Should they test positive for the coronavirus within 14 days after leaving Singapore, they will be required to upload data in the app upon request by the Ministry of Health.

● Medical costs: Visitors must be responsible for their medical bills related to Covid-19 while in Singapore.

CAAS said that in order to speed up the Covid-19 PCR test at the airport, passengers arriving from Australia, Brunei, mainland China, New Zealand and Vietnam are “strongly encouraged” to register and pre-pay for their post-arrival PCR test before departing for Singapore at https://safetravel.changiairport.com. — TODAY