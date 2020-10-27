Man used fake name to meet Singapore females on Facebook, gets jail for sex acts with minor

Yap Lee Kok, 57, was sentenced to one-and-a-half years’ jail in Singapore after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual penetration of a minor. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 — He used the moniker “Peter Teo” to befriend girls and women on Facebook, lied to a 14-year-old girl about his age and sent her photographs of his private parts.

When the Secondary 3 student reciprocated, Yap Lee Kok persuaded her to meet him and he had penetrative sex with her.

The 57-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to one-and-a-half years’ jail yesterday after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual penetration of a minor. Three other similar charges were considered for sentencing.

The underage girl cannot be named due to a court order to protect her identity.

The court heard that Lee came across her Facebook profile sometime in January last year. He added her as a friend and they began chatting on Facebook Messenger.

She told him she was 14 going on 15 years old, and he remarked that she was young. He told her that he was aged about 40.

Yap then initiated conversations of a sexual nature, sent her photos and asked her to send nude photos of herself.

When she sent him two, he asked if she was a virgin and if she wanted to engage in a sex act with him. He then suggested that they meet up.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nicholas Lim told the court: “The minor initially refused the accused’s request, but eventually agreed after the accused kept repeating the request and offering to drive the minor to school after their meeting. The minor was under the impression that she was meeting the accused only (to perform the sex act).”

Yap asked the girl to meet him at the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Jurong West. She also complied with his request that she not wear her shorts or underwear under her school uniform.

The pair met on February 4 last year and Yap took her to the sixth floor of the car park, where he had parked his multi-purpose vehicle.

He folded the rear passenger seats down and they engaged in sex acts at the back of the car. He did not use a condom.

A few days later, the girl asked her secondary school form teacher where she could get a pregnancy test kit. When the teacher questioned her, she admitted that she had had sex with an older man and was feeling very upset and fearful.

She was referred to the school counsellor.

She then made a police report at Nanyang Neighbourhood Police Centre, stating that she had been raped by a man she knew as “Peter Teo.”

Coerced victim into sex acts. says DPP

DPP Lim sought at least one year’s jail for a charge of engaging in oral sex and at least 20 months for a penetrative sex charge, with both to run concurrently.

He relied on a 2015 case, where Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon ruled that the starting point for oral sex offences involving a minor aged 14 or above was 10 to 12 months’ jail.

As penetrative sex is more serious than oral sex, DPP Lim first asked for 15 months’ jail, then sought a further uplift to 20 months.

When Senior District Judge Bala Reddy questioned the prosecutor on his reasoning, he cited the examples of aggravating factors such as Yap sexually grooming the victim by asking her to send him nude photos to “lower her guard and attune her to the idea of sexual acts.”

He had also exerted pressure and coercion on the victim to engage in sex acts. She agreed to meet him on that account but not to have sexual intercourse with him, the prosecutor added.

For sexual penetration of a minor under 16, Yap could have been jailed up to 10 years or fined, or received both penalties. — TODAY