Singapore GE: Workers’ Party retains Hougang stronghold

SINGAPORE, July 11 — The Workers’ Party (WP) has retained Hougang Single Member Constituency, with Dennis Tan, 49, clinching 61.19 per cent of the vote.

Tan prevailed at the polls over Lee Hong Chuang of the People’s Action Party. Lee, 50, a senior information technology manager, was contesting in the ward for the second time running.

Tan won 15,416 votes, compared to 9,776 for his PAP opponent.

Speaking on Facebook Live early this morning after the official results were announced, Tan thanked voters for their support, saying he was humbled by it.

"The Hougang spirit has spoken clearly today. Today’s results show why Hougang is the beacon of democracy in Singapore," he said.

"I will do my best to serve you and speak up for you in Parliament. Hougang voters who have not voted for me, you are also Hougang people and I will also work hard to serve you and hope to win your support in due course."

Hougang has been in WP’s grasp since 1991, when veteran opposition leader Low Thia Khiang first won the seat. He held it for two decades. In 2011, Low left Hougang to contest as part of a team that won Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Low was replaced by Yaw Shin Leong, whose time as Hougang Member of Parliament (MP) was short-lived. In February 2012, WP expelled him over indiscretions in his private life and he vacated his parliamentary seat.

In a by-election called shortly afterwards to fill the vacated seat, Png Eng Huat from WP held onto the ward with a 62.09 per cent majority. In 2015, he retained the Hougang seat with 57.66 per cent of the vote.

Late last month, WP announced that Tan, a shipping lawyer, would replace Png, who has stepped down as an MP. Tan is WP’s organising secretary and was a Non-Constituency MP from 2015 until Parliament was dissolved last month.

Besides Hougang, WP also retained Aljunied GRC in GE2020 and pulled off an upset by winning the newly formed Sengkang GRC.

This means the opposition party will have 10 elected MPs out of 93 in Parliament. — TODAY