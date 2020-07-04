Covid-19: Singapore cinemas to reopen from July 13 after being closed since late March

A general view of independent cinema The Projector, located at Golden Mile Tower. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 4 — After a wait of more than three months, movie fans itching to catch the latest blockbusters at the cinema will be able to do so from July 13, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said yesterday.

In an advisory posted on its website, IMDA said that cinemas, which have been closed since late March as a result of measures designed to curb the spread of Covid-19, must adhere to a set of “mandatory safe management measures” upon reopening.

A maximum of 50 patrons within cinema halls will apply, among other requirements, IMDA said.

Cinemas must introduce a “1m safe distancing seat configuration” within the halls. IMDA said, although groups consisting of family and friends — up to five at a time — will be allowed to purchase tickets and sit together without the 1m distancing requirement.

Movie-goers are required to wear a mask at all times — including while watching the movie — except when eating or drinking.

IMDA reiterated that cinema operators must comply with the requirement on safe management measures as set out on the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s website.

These include staggering the working and break hours of their workers, ensuring clear physical spacing of at least 1m between people, and implementing SafeEntry for both employees and customers.

In its advisory, IMDA warned that strict checks will be conducted and businesses that do not provide a safe workplace for workers will have their operations suspended.

Reacting to news of the reopening, Shaw Theatres on its Facebook page said that the firm “can’t wait to welcome you back with the magic of movies on the big screen”.

Golden Village posted a meme on the news with the caption: “It’s really happening!”

Cathay Cineplexes reacted by changing its Facebook cover image and directing customers to find out more about the safety measures it will be implementing.

The cinemas here are busy arranging their line-ups in the wake of the announcement.

Upcoming movies on fans’ radars include: Train to Busan: Peninsula, which follows the widespread success of the 2016 Korean horror movie Train to Busan, and Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to the 2017 superhero movie Wonder Woman.

Entertainment venues such as cinemas, pubs, night clubs, theatres and karaoke outlets have been closed since late March to reduce the risk of the local spread of Covid-19, the government had said then.

Singapore’s exit from the circuit breaker measures in June meant that museums reopened from June 26. Libraries — operating on a “borrow and go” basis and shortened opening hours — resumed services on July 1. — TODAY