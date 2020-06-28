Singapore to reopen 13 attractions in stages from July 1

Universal Studios Singapore will soon resume operations by July 1. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, June 28 — Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and casinos at Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands, are among 13 attractions in the republic to resume operations in stages from July 1.

This is as part of the resumption of activities in Phase 2 after the Circuit Breaker for tourism businesses, according to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on its website today.

The other 10 attractions are Bounce; Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay; Jurong Bird Park; Madame Tussauds; River Safari; Singapore Zoo; Zero Latency; ArtScience Museum; Sands SkyPark and Observation Deck; and S.E.A. Aquarium.

As part of precautionary measures, most attractions will be restricted to no more than 25 per cent of their operating capacity at any one time for a start, while access to casinos will be limited to existing casino members and annual levy holders only.

“With tourism reopening in a safe and gradual manner, STB’s key priority is to ensure that tourism businesses can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for their guests and visitors,” said STB’s chief executive, Keith Tan.

“The tourism sector has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but our industry partners have responded with professionalism and resilience,” said Tan.

STB will also allow domestic tour operators to begin submitting their applications to resume operations. — Bernama