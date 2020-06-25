Singtel, StarHub-M1 joint venture and TPG Telecom get go-ahead for 5G network

StarHub and M1 say they have selected Nokia as the vendor to build the network core for the 5G infrastructure while Singtel has chosen Ericsson to build its network infrastructure. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 25 — The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) yesterday granted licences to Singtel, a consortium formed by StarHub and M1, and TPG Telecom to operate 5G networks in Singapore.

Singtel and the StarHub-M1 joint-venture can now begin rolling out nationwide 5G networks, the fifth generation of high-speed internet that promises speeds 20 times faster than 4G networks.

IMDA said that the telecommunications firms have met the requirements on network rollout and performance, coverage, resilience, cyber security and vendor diversity.

TPG Telecom can begin deploying only localised 5G networks that provide spot coverage with a smaller reach.

Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran said that the award of these licences marks the close of a “robust and rigorous” regulatory process. He added that it sets the stage for the development of a 5G infrastructure that will be the backbone of Singapore’s digital economy.

“We remain on track for nationwide 5G standalone deployment by 2025,” he said in a statement sent by IMDA.

The telcos had won bids in late April to operate these networks in Singapore. StarHub and M1 had submitted a joint bid while Singtel and TPG Telecom put in solo bids.

IMDA said that wholesale arrangements for the use of 5G networks provided by Singtel and the StarHub-M1 consortium will be available to TPG Telecom and mobile virtual network operators, which can in turn offer retail 5G services to users.

In separate media statements, StarHub and M1 said that they have selected Nokia as the vendor to build the network core for the 5G infrastructure and will explore other vendors for other network elements. Singtel has chosen Ericsson to build its network infrastructure.

IMDA, Singtel and M1 said that they have been exploring various ways that the new technology can be harnessed in the future, in areas such as port operations, cloud gaming and the remote operation of robots.

IMDA is also partnering institutes of higher learning to offer 5G-related training programmes that will support new job roles such as network engineers and radio frequency engineers.

Businesses will be able to develop devices and applications that can make use of the 5G technology when IMDA launches its 5G Living [email protected] in September at its One-north premises, IMDA said.

“I look forward to the innovative applications that will ride on our 5G networks,” IMDA’s chief executive officer Lew Chuen Hong said. “We will continue to support this important effort to strengthen our national competitiveness, transform our businesses, create good jobs, and improve our people’s lives.” — TODAY