Scaled-down 2020 National Day Parade to cost a third less than previous parades, says Singapore defence minister

Along with the morning and evening segments, there will also be an islandwide aerial display, as well as a mobile column of SAF and Home Team assets moving across the heartlands in the morning. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 6 — This year’s National Day Parade (NDP) will cost about one-third less than previous parades, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Parliament yesterday.

While the final figures are not in, he said that the cost savings for this year’s parade will come from infrastructure costs as NDP 2020 will not be held in the “usual style” at the Padang or The [email protected] Bay.

For the first time in 55 years, this year’s NDP will have no audience and be live-streamed with a morning segment at the Padang and an evening performance at The Star Performing Arts Centre in Buona Vista.

Dr Ng was responding to questions from three Members of Parliament who had asked about the cost of this year’s funpacks and how celebrations would differ given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He acknowledged that when the details of NDP2020 were announced, some Singaporeans felt that these celebrations “were wasteful” and that the same resources ought to be spent elsewhere, especially in light of the impact that Covid-19 had on the economy and jobs.

“I appreciate that point of view and agree fully with them that we ought to be prudent,” he said.

“I am all for prudence But we should guard against a mood of despondency overcoming us or allow individual preferences to divide us. If we allow despair to prevail in our national psyche particularly in this Covid-19 pandemic, then I say that will be the greatest harm to the future of Singapore — much more devastating than the economic impact, the loss of jobs and businesses,” said Dr Ng, who is also an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency.

Despite the difficulties, he said, and indeed “because of the more challenging times that are ahead”, Singapore should celebrate this year’s NDP, just as the founding generation did during the first NDP.

For the morning segment, Dr Ng said that President Halimah Yacob will be reviewing a much smaller scale parade comprising only Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team contingents.

Along with the morning and evening segments, there will also be an islandwide aerial display, as well as a mobile column of SAF and Home Team assets moving across the heartlands in the morning.

Vessels from the Navy and various public agencies will also participate in a maritime sailpast.

Dr Ng said that in the past, SAF aircraft could only fly over the NDP sites as this was “all the airspace and air time that could be allocated” with Changi Airport being one of the busiest in the world.

“We expect air travel to pick up in the months ahead but this year, let’s turn this into an opportunity so that the SAF aircraft can fly in formation over the heartlands so that Singaporeans can watch from their homes,” said Dr Ng.

After the evening performance, there will be fireworks set off from more than 10 locations around Singapore.

“The fireworks will not be as long or spectacular as recent centralised NDPs but I hope that it will lift the spirits of Singaporeans all across the island,” said Dr Ng. — TODAY