KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Versatile actress Nabila Huda is ready to challenge herself with silat action roles if given the opportunity and is willing to immerse herself in the traditional martial art to ensure an authentic performance.

Affectionately known as Abil, she said she would need time to train so that every silat movement can be delivered confidently on camera.

“I would need at least two to three months to train, because I don’t want to just ‘act’ silat… I want to understand its real techniques,” she told Bernama recently.

Nabila, 41, said a proper understanding of silat is important to ensure each movement appears natural, noting that silat has its own unique qualities compared to other martial arts she has learned.

“I previously learned Muay Thai, but it’s different from silat because Muay Thai is more aggressive, while silat movements are more fluid,” she said, admitting she was impressed watching fellow actor Beto Kusyairy perform silat scenes in the film Gayong 2.

In the film, Nabila plays Che Som, although she is not heavily involved in fight scenes.

Sharing her experience working on the movie currently showing in cinemas, the Best Actress of the 28th Malaysian Film Festival said the long filming period taught her how to maintain a positive emotional state on set.

“When making a film, there’s a lot of waiting. We have to wait for set-ups, review scenes and action choreography. I don’t have many lines, so I find ways to keep myself happy and of course, with food,” she said, adding that the situation also requires a great deal of patience.

She said she spends her free time cooking for fellow actors and the production crew as a way to lift her spirits.

“When it rains and everyone is hungry, I’ll cook for them,” she said.

The mother of one said that for her, cooking is not just a hobby but a necessity, especially when she is away from home for long periods.

“I’m not homesick, but I miss home-cooked meals. If I can’t cook, I can feel down,” she said, adding that she often brings her own cooking ingredients and ensures her accommodation has kitchen facilities.

According to Nabila, the routine not only helps reduce work-related stress but also strengthens her bond with the production crew, who have grown accustomed to her cooking. — Bernama