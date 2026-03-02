KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry is coordinating with airlines and diplomatic missions to assist Malaysian pilgrims affected by flight cancellations in Saudi Arabia following wider regional airspace disruptions.

The ministry, known as Wisma Putra, said a significant number of Malaysian pilgrims, as well as a group of transiting students, are experiencing travel delays due to the suspension of certain commercial flights, although the overall security situation and airspace in Saudi Arabia remain stable and operational.

“All individuals remain safe,” said Wisma Putra in an advisory issued on Monday, adding that the ministry has initiated high-level engagements with commercial airlines to facilitate the resumption of return travel arrangements.

Concurrently, the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah is working closely with Tabung Haji as well as Umrah and Hajj travel agencies to ensure continued accommodation, meals, and welfare support for affected pilgrims, it said.

“The consulate is also coordinating temporary arrangements and assisting transiting students as necessary,” it said.

At the same time, Malaysians are strongly advised to defer all non-essential travel to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The official travel advisory for these countries released on Sunday (March 1) remains in force until further notice.

Wisma Putra said in other affected countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Syria and Cyprus, overall security conditions remain stable despite isolated aerial security incidents in certain areas.

“No Malaysians have been injured, and all contacted citizens remain safe. Malaysian missions continue to provide consular assistance, particularly in relation to temporary accommodation and travel coordination,” it said.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra said the Embassy of Malaysia in Baku, Azerbaijan, has heightened its monitoring posture in anticipation of possible flight adjustments linked to regional airspace developments since Sunday.

“While the country’s airspace continues to operate normally and the overall security situation remains stable, the embassy has issued precautionary travel guidance advising Malaysians to review travel plans carefully and remain in contact with their respective airlines,” it said.

As a precautionary measure advised by host governments, several Malaysian diplomatic missions in the region are implementing remote working arrangements.

“All consular services remain operational, and assistance to Malaysians continues without interruption,” said Wisma Putra.

Wisma Putra said the ministry’s operations room in Putrajaya remains fully activated and continues to serve as the central coordination hub for all consular efforts.

Malaysians in affected areas are strongly encouraged to register their presence via e-Konsular at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my to facilitate timely communication and assistance.

For emergency consular assistance, Malaysians who are unable to reach Malaysian missions may contact the ministry’s operations room directly at +603-8887 4570 or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama