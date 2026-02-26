KULAI, Feb 26 — A total of 80 primary school students from two schools in Kulai are reported to be suffering mild symptoms following the warehouse fire at the Sengkang Industrial Area in Senai yesterday.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said 56 students from SK Taman Kota Kulai and 24 students from SK Taman Kota Kulai 2 were affected.

“The affected students had complained of mild symptoms such as headaches, coughs, sore eyes and shortness of breath.

“All the students involved are reported to have only mild symptoms and are under health monitoring, with no known cases admitted to a hospital ward.

“The Kulai District Health Office, together with relevant agencies, will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the public is always maintained,” Ling said in a health update on his official Facebook page today.

Following the fire, Ling said the Department of Environment (DoE) had monitored and measured air quality readings in the affected areas.

“Based on the latest readings, air quality levels were found to be normal and under control.

“As a precaution, the DoE has also placed air quality monitoring equipment at nearby schools, SJKC Sengkang and SJKC Kulai Besar, to obtain more detailed and continuous readings,” he added.

Ling also advised the public to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility if they experience prolonged headaches, severe coughs, eye irritation or difficulty breathing.

He said the cooperation of all parties is appreciated to ensure the situation remains under control.

The warehouse fire, which covers over 13,000 square metres, was reported to have caused about 80 per cent damage to the facility.

As of 12 pm yesterday, firemen had managed to extinguish only 65 per cent of the blaze due to burning plastic and rubber materials stored inside. Firefighting operations are ongoing, led by the Johor Fire and Rescue Department.