SEOUL, July 15 — Blackpink has topped Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart with its latest single Jump, marking the girl group’s third No. 1 on the platform.

YG Entertainment said Monday that the track reached the top spot on Sunday, following 2022 hits Pink Venom and Shut Down, according to a report published by Yonhap News Agency.

Jump, which marks a stylistic shift from the group’s previous sound, features guitar riffs reminiscent of Western films and showcases the quartet’s distinct vocals, the agency said.

The song garnered more than 13 million streams within two days of its release Friday, gaining traction in key markets including the United States and Britain.

The track also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 60 countries and regions.

Blackpink began the North American leg of its Deadline world tour with two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend.

YG said the performances drew a combined crowd of 100,000.

During Sunday’s concert, global pop star Bruno Mars made a surprise appearance to perform APT., his collaborative single with Blackpink member Rose.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment and has since become one of the world’s leading K-pop acts.

The group’s previous singles have consistently charted high globally, contributing to its international success.

Its 2022 releases Pink Venom and Shut Down also debuted atop Spotify’s global chart.

Jump continues Blackpink’s streak of chart dominance and expanding musical direction.