KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Since its premiere on May 22, Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria has received an overwhelming response from a wide range of audiences — including families, teens and loyal fans of the franchise — and the hype continues this week as it dominates local cinemas for the third week in a row.

Hot on its heels at No. 2 is the much-anticipated Tamil action flick Thug Life, starring none other than legendary Indian actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan, while the live-action How to Train Your Dragon has finally taken flight not far behind.

From Hollywood hits and animated movies to action-packed Tamil films, there’s something for everyone at the cinemas this weekend; plus, with trending shows on Netflix and Viu, top chart music and great books to check out, your weekend is set — and as always, Malay Mail has you covered.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (June 5 to June 8)

Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria Thug Life How To Train Your Dragon Karate Kid: Legends Lilo & Stitch Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Ballerina Keluang Man Laknat Final Destination Bloodlines

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (June 2 to June 8)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Tastefully Yours: Limited Series Mercy For None: Limited Series Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1 The Haunted Palace: Season 1 Ejen Ali: Season 1 Mad Unicorn: Limited Series Ejen Ali: Season 2 Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series Bet: Season 1 Black Out: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Lambaian Huda Sugar Daddy The Haunted Palace Pabila Dia Tersenyum Running Man (2025) Isteri Misteri Pump Up the Healthy Love Bidaah Second Shot at Love Oh My Ghost Clients Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (June 4 to June 11)

Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya sombr — back to friends NIKI — You’ll Be in My Heart yung kai — blue Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita JENNIE — like JENNIE Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (June 4 to June 11)

Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita MikkyZia, F4dli — Aku Dah Lupa Nuh — Teruntuk Mia Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi NAKI, Fahimi — Masa Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii — X Missing U

Source: kworb.net, Spotify Top Songs — Malaysia and Spotify Carta Malaysia 50

Top 10 books of the week (May 30 to June 5)

Fiction

King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador) Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom (Warner) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House LLC) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Adarna House, Inc. Phillipines) I Want to Die but I still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni)

Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)

Diam-diam Suka Kamu by Aidil Ghazali (IMAN Publication)

Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH