KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Since its premiere on May 22, Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria has received an overwhelming response from a wide range of audiences — including families, teens and loyal fans of the franchise — and the hype continues this week as it dominates local cinemas for the third week in a row.
Hot on its heels at No. 2 is the much-anticipated Tamil action flick Thug Life, starring none other than legendary Indian actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan, while the live-action How to Train Your Dragon has finally taken flight not far behind.
From Hollywood hits and animated movies to action-packed Tamil films, there’s something for everyone at the cinemas this weekend; plus, with trending shows on Netflix and Viu, top chart music and great books to check out, your weekend is set — and as always, Malay Mail has you covered.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (June 5 to June 8)
- Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria
- Thug Life
- How To Train Your Dragon
- Karate Kid: Legends
- Lilo & Stitch
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Ballerina
- Keluang Man
- Laknat
- Final Destination Bloodlines
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (June 2 to June 8)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
- Tastefully Yours: Limited Series
- Mercy For None: Limited Series
- Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1
- The Haunted Palace: Season 1
- Ejen Ali: Season 1
- Mad Unicorn: Limited Series
- Ejen Ali: Season 2
- Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series
- Bet: Season 1
- Black Out: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Lambaian Huda
- Sugar Daddy
- The Haunted Palace
- Pabila Dia Tersenyum
- Running Man (2025)
- Isteri Misteri
- Pump Up the Healthy Love
- Bidaah
- Second Shot at Love
- Oh My Ghost Clients
- Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (June 4 to June 11)
- Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me
- Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)
- Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya
- sombr — back to friends
- NIKI — You’ll Be in My Heart
- yung kai — blue
- Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita
- JENNIE — like JENNIE
- Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (June 4 to June 11)
- Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu
- Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita
- MikkyZia, F4dli — Aku Dah Lupa
- Nuh — Teruntuk Mia
- Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)
- Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi
- NAKI, Fahimi — Masa
- Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan
- Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii — X Missing U
Source: kworb.net, Spotify Top Songs — Malaysia and Spotify Carta Malaysia 50
Top 10 books of the week (May 30 to June 5)
Fiction
- King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)
- Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)
- Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
- Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)
- Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)
- Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom (Warner)
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage)
Non-Fiction
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager)
- Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life)
- I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books)
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper)
- The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House LLC)
- I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Adarna House, Inc. Phillipines)
- I Want to Die but I still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
- When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni)
- Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi)
- Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)
- Diam-diam Suka Kamu by Aidil Ghazali (IMAN Publication)
- Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH