KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Anticipation for the final season of the popular South Korean series Squid Game continues to build, as audiences worldwide eagerly await the conclusion of this global phenomenon that began in 2021.

Ahead of its worldwide release, a press conference was held where the cast talked about how their characters evolve this season.

Lee Jung-jae, who plays the lead character Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456, spoke about how the character is deeply affected by guilt and despair after witnessing the death of his friend and failing to save many players in Season 2.

“At first, Gi-hun wants to return to the game to punish those behind it and save the players.

“But now, the question is, what is left for Gi-hun? What is he capable of, and what should he do next? He will have to make a decision that defines what he truly needs to do.

“Viewers will get to see Gi-hun’s character progress from that point forward,” added Jung-jae.

Lee Byung-hun, who portrays the infamous Frontman, said the showdown between his character and Gi-hun will be a major turning point.

“Gi-hun, driven by his beliefs and values, is determined to dismantle the system.

“Meanwhile, the Frontman will act according to his own plans.”

Byung-hun explained that if Seasons 2 and 3 are seen as one continuous narrative, the true climax happens in Season 3.

He added that it will be extremely dramatic and intense, marking the real conflict and showdown between Gi-hun and the Frontman.

Wi Ha-joon, who plays Hwang Jun-ho, shared that his character will continue his search for the island where the games take place.

Reflecting on the events at the end of Season 2, he hopes his character will finally be able to reunite with his older brother, the Frontman.

Part of the ‘Squid Game’ cast at the TUDUM Netflix event. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

A glimpse of this season’s games

As audiences have seen in previous seasons of Squid Game with iconic challenges like Red Light, Green Light, and Dalgona, director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that the upcoming season will introduce several new games, and offered a glimpse of what’s to come.

“In the trailer, you probably noticed the jump rope rotating high above a bridge, where some participants fall as the rope reaches them — that’s one of the new games you’ll see in Season 3,” he said.

He also mentioned a maze-like setting where participants wear blue and red vests.

“It’s similar to hide-and-seek, but with a twist.

“It combines different elements, making it an exciting and unpredictable game.”

According to the director himself, the new games are inspired by childhood games many people grew up playing, but with added twists to raise the stakes.

He also teased that there are more games not shown in the trailer, which will be revealed in the final season.

The fate of the Squid Game franchise

Hwang stated that there are currently no plans for Season 4, explaining that this was a mutual decision made with Netflix during the development of Season 3.

“I think when you watch Season 3, you might feel that we don’t need another season,” he said.

When asked whether he would ever return to the world of Squid Game, Hwang replied, “I’m not saying no to that.”

He revealed that if the opportunity arises, he is open to the idea of a spin-off or prequel set in the Squid Game universe.

“As the creator and writer, I get curious myself, wondering what these characters were doing over the years.

“I want to explore that,” he shared.

“Whether it’s a spin-off or a prequel, I can’t wait until we get to see it,” he said.

Final thoughts

It took about six years to make Squid Game, and the series is finally coming to an end.

“Everyone wants a successful career and to achieve their dreams, but nobody expected this level of success from one project.

“This is truly a miracle unfolding before me,” said Hwang.

“I hope all the audience will see that the untied knots from Season 2 are tied up in Season 3.

As this is the finale, he hopes people will feel it is a fitting conclusion that does Squid Game justice.

Only less than three weeks away, you can catch the final season of Squid Game on June 27 for one last game.