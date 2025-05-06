KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 —VFX creator Mohamad Sofian Abdullah popularly known as Sofyank shared a picture of himself with actor Tom Cruise after teasing a special collaboration in Tokyo.

Sofyank captioned his photo with “Alhamdulillah! We did it!” as he posed with the actor though no details as yet of the shoot have been revealed.

Earlier, Sofyank had posted on social media about his journey to Tokyo: “InsyaAllah misi seterusnya pergi ke Tokyo untuk shoot video dengan dia. Korang dapat teka tak siapa dia? (InsyaAllah the next mission is to Tokyo to shoot a video with this person. Can you guess who?)

He posed with a movie still showing Tom Cruise’s face so many guessed that the famed Mission Impossible actor would be involved though one commenter joked, “Seriously Bront Palarae?”

Sofyank is known for his clever VFX videos that have gained him a following over the years, even being congratulated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for winning the Ultimate VFX Challenge - Magic Of The Month competition in Los Angeles in 2023.

Whatever Sofyank has planned with Cruise, we’ll all just have to wait till the next reveal.