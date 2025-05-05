RIO DE JANEIRO, May 5 — Lady Gaga has addressed reports of an alleged bomb plot targeting her record-breaking concert in Brazil over the weekend, saying she was unaware of any threats at the time.

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning,” a representative for the popular US singer was quoted as saying to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

“Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place,” the representative added.

The pop icon performed a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro last Saturday, drawing an estimated 2.5 million people, said to be the largest crowd of her career.

Following the event, Brazilian police confirmed that two people were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to attack the concert.

Authorities said the suspects were part of a group that spread hate speech against the LGBTQ community and had attempted to radicalise teenagers to carry out attacks using Molotov cocktails and home-made explosives.

According to police, the plot was intended as a “collective challenge” aimed at gaining notoriety on social media.

The group’s alleged leader was arrested for illegal weapons possession, and a teenager was also taken into custody on child pornography charges.

Despite the chilling allegations, the concert went on without incident.

The following day, Gaga took to Instagram to thank her fans, known as “Little Monsters.”

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show — the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil.

“The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you,” she shared.