KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The hype surrounding the Tamil-language film Jana Nayagan was unmistakable in Malaysia following its audio launch last December.

After months of delays due to censorship, the film finally arrived in cinemas on July 23, with moviegoers nationwide flocking to catch the actor turned Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay, in his final feature film.

With that, Jana Nayagan has now overtaken The Odyssey, Minions & Monsters, and Moana to claim the No. 1 spot at the local box office, as many finally got the chance to see it on the big screen.

It has been another busy month for cinemas, with a string of major releases keeping audiences engaged, while the release calendar shows no signs of slowing down as more titles are set to arrive throughout the second half of 2026.

The same can be said for streaming.

The East Palace, which has been generating buzz on Netflix, is now the platform’s No. 1 series.

Meanwhile, Cinta Dalam Sekam has also climbed to No. 1 on Viu, while The Husband remains Disney+’s most-watched series.

From cinemas and streaming platforms to Spotify and bookstores, there is no shortage of entertainment to keep you occupied as you head into the first weekend of August.

Malay Mail rounds up the biggest entertainment list making headlines this week.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 23 to July 26)

Jana Nayagan The Odyssey Minions & Monsters Moana Evil Dead Burn Dear You Obsession It’s My Time Toy Story 5 Mojoku Hilang

Top 10 streaming shows (July 20 to July 26)

Netflix

The East Palace Agent Kim Reactivated Spooky in Love Elite Force: Season 1 The Apartment Job Teach You a Lesson Mercy For None Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 Stokes Twins: Season 1 I Will Find You

Viu

Cinta Dalam Sekam Dream To You Running Man (2026) Bidadari Tanpa Syurga Ate Kome, I Love You Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary Love In Sync GBRB: Farm Operation - Go Go Farm Reborn Rookie 2 Days 1 Night: Season 4

Disney+

The Husband: Season 1 Furious: Season 1 Murder Club: Liar’s Table: Season 1 X-Men ’97: Season 2 A Shop for Killers: Season 2 King of the Hill: Season 15 King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA: Season 1 Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season 19 Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 5

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 22 to July 29)

Tulus - Teh Hijau Ariana Grande - hate that I made you love me Raim Laode - Iqro’ Katy Perry - The One That Got Away Akbar Chalay - Astaga Bercanda (w/ Mingse) Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi Naykilla - MMG (My Mine Gueh) Bruno Mars - Risk It All Justin Bieber - Beauty And A Beat (w/ Nicki Minaj) Sal Priadi - Ada titik-titik di ujung doa

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 22 to July 29)

Ammar Haikal - Gila Bayang Adira Suhaimi - Sayang Orang Sama Aufahanie - Butterfly Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Aziz Harun - Telepati Tulus - Teh Hijau Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Mojo - Romancinta

Top 10 books of the week (July 17 to July 23)

Fiction

The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (HarperCollins) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) The Warung Between Worlds by Hanna Alkaf (Bookiut) The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown Publishing) The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (Blink Publishing) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Random House SEA) Manglish: Malaysian English at Its Wackiest by Lee Su Kim & Stephen J. Hall (World Scientific Press) I Want to Die, but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) Dark Psychology and Manipulation by William Cooper (AcePremier) Speak Mandarin in 30 Days (2nd Edition) by Ibrahim Ismail (Golden Books Publishing)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)