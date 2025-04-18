PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — Malaysia’s animation industry has reached a new milestone as national pride Mechamato successfully enters one of the world’s largest entertainment markets — China.

Monsta chief executive officer Nizam Abd Razak said 26 episodes of the series will be available on China’s leading streaming platform, Youku.

He described the achievement as a historic moment for Monsta and a reflection of Malaysia’s expanding presence in the global animation scene.

“We are excited to bring Mechamato to Chinese audiences through a strategic collaboration with Youku.

“This collaboration not only covers broadcast rights but also opens doors to licensing and merchandising opportunities. It marks a major leap for our brand, and we believe strong ties with partners in China will pave the way for deeper market penetration across Asia,” he said in a statement today.

Nizam noted that China, the world’s second-largest entertainment market, is experiencing rapid growth in its animation industry, particularly in the 3D segment.

He highlighted that Mechamato has strong potential to appeal to Chinese audiences through its blend of technology-driven themes, universal storytelling and culturally diverse characters.

“The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the country’s leading digital agency under the Digital Ministry, has been instrumental in driving Mechamato’s success,” he said.

MDEC chief executive officer Anuar Fariz Fadzil said Mechamato exemplifies Malaysia’s ability to produce world-class digital content with global appeal.

“Supported by MDEC through our content export grant initiative, Monsta’s success as a Malaysia Digital (MD) status company reflects the strength and potential of our creative industry.

“We are proud to support local talents like Mechamato and remain committed to positioning Malaysia as a regional and global hub for digital content and creative technology,” he said.

Monsta said the achievement not only affirms the quality of local animation but also elevates South-east Asian talent on the world stage.

The company said it will continue to push creative boundaries and set new benchmarks for Malaysian animation, proving that South-east Asian talents can compete and thrive globally. — Bernama