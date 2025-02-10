KUALA LUMPUR, February 10 — The upcoming KL concert by Grammy-nominated artist Kehlani will not be happening after all.

Organiser Live Nation Malaysia has notified ticket holders via an email over the weekend regarding the cancellation of the Kehlani Crash World Tour in Kuala Lumpur which was supposed to take place this February 21 at Merdeka Hall in World Trade Centre KL.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to announce that the Kehlani Crash World Tour in Kuala Lumpur scheduled for February 21, 2025 at the Merdeka Hall, WTC KL, has been cancelled.

“Fans who have purchased tickets from the authorised ticket platform GoLive Asia will receive a refund through the original payment method,” Live Nation Malaysia wrote.

They added that ticket holders will be notified of their refund status within the next five days via email.

Kehlani - Crash World Tour in Kuala Lumpur scheduled for 21st February 2025 has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/8xv8qiyjZk — om (@xallehrazax) February 10, 2025

kehlani show i waited for for 4 years bein cancelled two weeks before it was supposed to happen... i feel u montoya i lost my queen too.. pic.twitter.com/AoZK24PCds February 7, 2025

lmaooo kehlani concert uin malaysia got cancelled like i knewbit bcs since the beginning i was abit suspicious how can they even got permission — Ilya ???? (@_lemonsquizzy) February 7, 2025

The announcement has left local fans disappointed with many taking to social media to express their frustrations.

However this is not the end for Kehlani’s fans in Malaysia as the After Hours’ singer is set to perform in Singapore this March 13 at The Star Theatre and tickets are still available online.

Kehlani is an American singer-songwriter who first gained popularity through the teen pop group PopLyfe before making a name for herself through her solo career.

She’s known for her hit songs such as Nights Like These and Can I and has also featured on several soundtracks for recent box office films such as The Fate of The Furious (2017) and David Ayer’s Suicide Squad .