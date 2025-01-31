KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Malaysian film Soloz: Game of Life is making all the right moves in Malaysian cinemas, with the biographical story of local esports legend Muhammad Faris Zakaria (Soloz).

It managed to come out tops edging out Sonic The Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, and another homegrown production in Dongeng Sang Kancil, that is still playing in theatres after being screened for weeks.

If you need a breather from the open houses and Chinese New Year festivities and unwind — here’s a guide to the top 10 of entertainment with Malay Mail’s a list of the top local and international films, series, music, and books of the week for you to check out!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (January 23 to January 26)

Soloz: Game Of Life

Paddington In Peru

Dongeng Sang Kancil

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

The Prosecutor

Sebelum 7 Hari

Mufasa: The Lion King

Wolf Man

Madha Gaja Raja

Honey Money Phony

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (January 19 to January 26)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Season 1

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar

Squid Game: Season 2

Single’s Inferno: Season 4

XO, Kitty: Season 2

Love Scout: Season 1

Solo Leveling: Season 1

Squid Game: Season 1

The Night Agent: Season 2

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

The Tale of Lady Ok

Guardians of the Dafeng

Gadis Masa

Running Man (2025)

Family By Choice

Only for Love

Study Group

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Namib

Rented In Finland

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (January 22 to January 29)

Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)

yung kai - blue

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Jin - Running Wild

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Insomniacks - Reminisensi

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (January 22 to January 29)

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

Amir Masdi - Nurcinta

Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Black Hanifah - Hijab Rindu

Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain

Noh Salleh - Nirmala

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (January 17 to January 23)

Fiction

Onyx Storm (The Empyrean #3) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing)

Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

Before We Forget by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial US)

Before the Coffee Gets Cold #1 by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)

Non-Fiction

Saving the Planet by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Penguin Random House SEA)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee)

Your Fate in 2025: The Year of the Snake by Peter So (Forms Publications)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

Dr. Who?! by Dato’ Lat (MPH Group Publishing)

Surrounded by Liars by Thomas Erikson (?Vermilion)

Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen (AcePremier)

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, Ross Cornwell (Aventine Pr)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Penguin Random House)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)

Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Tuan Ziyad : Forbidden Love by Bellesa (idea kreatif)

Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Jangan Kacau Aku Boleh Tak? by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication)

Source: MPH