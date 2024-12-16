LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 — Jamie Foxx’s birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn on Friday night, but the Hollywood A-lister is handling it with his trademark resilience.

CNN reported yesterday that the Oscar-winning actor was enjoying a dinner at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills when an unruly guest at another table hurled a glass that struck him in the mouth.

Foxx’s spokesman told the news network that the incident left Foxx needing stitches, forcing him to cut festivities short.

Beverly Hills Police confirmed to CNN that they responded to a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon at the upscale Camden Drive restaurant around 10pm.

While initial claims pointed to something more severe, authorities later clarified that the case was a physical altercation — no weapons, no arrests.

Foxx took to social media yesterday, exuding positivity despite the drama.

“The devil is busy... but I’m too blessed to be stressed,” he shared, encouraging fans to check out his Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was.

The show, released just days before the birthday scuffle, delves into his health struggles from the past year, giving audiences a candid glimpse into his life.

“The lights have been shining bright,” Foxx added, brushing off the negativity with a dose of spiritual grit.

As for Mr Chow, the iconic spot hasn’t weighed in on the chaos that briefly overshadowed its signature vibe. But Foxx, no stranger to the limelight or life’s curveballs, seems ready to leave this one in the past.